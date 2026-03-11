Antigonish County County Reviews Adding Washrooms at Scotiabank Mini-Pitch

Antigonish County Council is taking another look at setting up washrooms at the Scotiabank Mini-pitch.

Last summer, council issued a request for proposals for the design and construction of a two unit accessible washroom at the facility, with Warden Nicholas MacInnis noting they budgeted around $150,000. He said three bids came in and all were over the budgeted threshold, noting the bid that scored the highest was also the highest priced bid.

MacInnis said for the new RFP, they will be looking at one accessible washroom and one regular use washroom.