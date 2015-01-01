Antigonish County County seeks clarification on a Proposed Roundabout on Trunk 16 near Monastery

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is sending a letter to local MLAs, public Works minister Kim Masland, and Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts looking at an update on a proposed roundabout on Trunk 16 near Monastery.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county was told the work was supposed to start in the construction season of 22-23. With that no construction work happening as of yet, McCarron said council felt it was important to send the letter to Masland, and local MLAs Greg Morrow and Michelle Thompson, to get an update on the project.

McCarron said it’s a tricky intersection, noting there have been a number of close calls and some accidents in the area.