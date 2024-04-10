Listen Live

Antigonish County Council Supports Nominating Barney’s River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald for the Order of Nova Scotia

Apr 10, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish County Council voted in favour of nominating Barney’s River fire chief Joe MacDonald for the Order of Nova Scotia.

Twinned 104 Highway

Deputy Warden Bill MacFarlane asked for council’s support on the resolution, noting MacDonald was instrumental in getting the local section of Highway 104 twinned. MacFarlane said he has been thinking about nominating MacDonald for a while, noting he and former Antigonish Mayor Carl Chisholm were at the first meeting MacDonald held to gather support for the twinning.

MacFarlane said he would like to recognize MacDonald’s contribution to the community and this end of the province. The deputy warden said they will file the nomination form and go from there


