Antigonish County Couple Hugh and Liz Ryan Donate Tree For Boston this Year

This year’s Christmas Tree for Boston is coming from Mattie Settlement, Antigonish County.

The 13.7 metre (45 foot) white spruce is being donated by landowners Hugh and Liz Ryan.

The Tree for Boston is the Province’s annual thank you to Boston for sending medical personnel and supplies to Nova Scotia within hours of the Halifax Explosion in 1917.

A tree-cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday, November 20th at 100 Mill Road in Mattie Settlement at 10:30 a.m. The event will begin with a smudging ceremony led by Trevor Gould of Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

The tree leaves for Boston from Halifax on November 24th. Boston will hold its tree lighting ceremony on December 5th. It begins at 7 p.m. at Boston Common.