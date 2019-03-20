Antigonish County Courthouse to be Sold

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, council voted to issue a request for proposals for the sale of the county courthouse, subject to a restriction on the demolition of the building and/or alteration to the exterior facade or building footprint. The county sold the former Antigonish Correctional Facility, which is attached to the courthouse, some time ago.

Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart said the courthouse is in need of a facelift.

Stewart said they had a lot of remodeling work done at the courthouse. He said it is still rented to the province, noting it is the only spot in Antigonish County for a jury trial. The Antigonish County Court House was designated a national historic site of Canada in 1981.

The operating expenses for the building are approximately $30,000 a year, which The Municipality recoups through the lease for the building.

Stewart said he’s sure the courthouse will end up in good hands.