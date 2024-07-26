Listen Live

Antigonish County District 5 Councillor Remi Deveau not Re-Offering

Jul 26, 2024 | Local News

A veteran of local municipal politics says his name won’t be on the ballot in this fall’s elections.

Antigonish County District 5 Councillor Remi Deveau says he will not be re-offering when county residents go to the polls.

Antigonish County Councillor Remi Deveau (Antigonish County photo)

Deveau was first elected to Antigonish County Council in 2004. Deveau says after 20 years of municipal politics, he has decided to step down.

He thanks the residents of District 5 for their support over the past two decades.

Nova Scotians will elect their municipal councils on October 19th.


