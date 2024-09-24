Antigonish County District RCMP asks the Public’s Help in Locating Clifton Curtis Jordan of Cooks Cove, Wanted on a Province-Wide Warrant

Antigonish County District RCMP is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man currently wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant.

Clifton Curtis Jordan, 47, from Cooks Cove, is wanted and facing charges of Sexual Assault, Assault by Choking, Administering a Noxious Substance, and Failure to Comply with Conditions

Jordan is described as 5-foot-10, 260 lbs, bald, with brown eyes.

Investigators made several attempts to locate Jordan, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clifton Jordan is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app