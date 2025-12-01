Antigonish County District RCMP Charge Four People with Drug Trafficking; Seize Cocaine and Cash

Antigonish County District RCMP say officers have seized cocaine and cash, and charged four people for drug trafficking in Antigonish.

Police say on November 25th at around 1:40 pm an off-duty RCMP officer spotted what they believed was a drug transaction taking place in a parking lot on Creighton Lane. The off-duty officer saw a man, the driver and lone occupant of a Honda Civic retrieve an item from the trunk and enter a Hyundai Santa Fe occupied by people police allege are known to be involved in the drug trade.

Uniformed RCMP officers later came to the parking lot and arrested the man with the Honda and the four occupants of the Santa Fe. The occupants and the cars were searched, resulting in the seizure of cash, cocaine and other drugs.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 46-year-old woman from East Havre Boucher was released and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date on a charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The three passengers in the Hyundai, 35-year-old Nigel William Thomas Henderson of Paqtnkek, 32-year-old Emily Jessica Barker of Masstown and 35-year-old Jed Douglas Decoste of Afton have all been charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking. DeCoste faces an additional Charge of Obstruction. Barker and Decoste are in custody and will appear in Court on December 17th, while Henderson is scheduled to appear in court today.

The 42-year-old man associated with the Honda was arrested and later released.

RCMP are continuing their investigation.