Antigonish County District RCMP Charge Man following Two Attempted Robberies

Antigonish County District RCMP has charged a man after two attempted robberies occurred in Antigonish.

On June 6, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station in Antigonish. RCMP officers learned that a man had entered the gas station, passed a note to an employee telling her to empty the till. Another customer happened to walk into the gas station and the suspect fled on foot before he could obtain any money.

At approximately 7:55 a.m., Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery, this time at a restaurant on James St. in Antigonish. RCMP officers learned that the same man, who had attempted to rob the gas station, had entered the restaurant, demanded that an employee give him all the money the restaurant had, before fleeing on foot. The suspect did not obtain any money in this incident either.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., the suspect was located by RCMP officers at another restaurant on James St. in Antigonish and was arrested. During the arrest the suspect resisted the officer’s efforts to place him in handcuffs, as a result the suspect was guided to the ground. Once on the ground, and with assistance from a second officer, the suspect was placed in handcuffs. The suspect was transported to the Antigonish Detachment where he was held in custody.

Jed Douglas Decoste, 31, of Antigonish, faces two counts of robbery, two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of resisting arrest.

Decoste appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 6 and was remanded into custody. He was set to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court today.