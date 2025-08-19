Antigonish County District RCMP Identify Man Found Deceased in Aulds Cove

Antigonish County District RCMP say they have identified the man who was found dead in Aulds Cove last Thursday evening.

Police say shortly before 9 that evening, officers were called to the area after receiving reports of a man walking in the roadway on Highway 104, impeding traffic.

RCMP interacted with the man; he fled and jumped off a steep embankment into the ocean, disappearing from officers’ sight.

Two hours later, RCMP officers in a boat from Port Hawkesbury Detachment recovered the man’s remains from the water with help from firefighters.

The investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Medical Examiner Service.