Antigonish County District RCMP Investigating Two Incidents of Suspected Drink Tampering

The Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating several cases of suspected drink tampering.

Police say since the beginning of March, officers have learned about two incidents involving people who believe an unknown substance was put into their drink without their knowledge. Investigators are following up on theses incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antigonsh County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

If you believe you are a victim or you witnessed drink tampering, call police, security or other available supports.