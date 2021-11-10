Antigonish County District RCMP lay charges from a break-in and theft of a Vehicle in Lakevale

Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man after a break-in and theft of vehicle on West Lakevale Road in Lakevale.

Around 7:55 p.m. Monday evening, police responded to a report of a break-in at a home on West Lakevale Road in Lakevale. The homeowner was in the house at the time of the break-in and interrupted the suspect. The suspect fled the area immediately. The homeowner wasn’t hurt.

While police were on their way to the home, they received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a nearby house on West Lakevale Road. Shortly after arriving at the scene of the break-in, police were made aware that the stolen vehicle had crashed nearby and that the suspect was trapped in the vehicle.

Police went to the scene of the crash further down West Lakevale Road. RCMP say officers were able to successfully get the driver out of the car by smashing the rear window. The man was immediately taken into custody.

Police noted that the man was displaying signs of impairment and was given an Approved Screening Device Demand. RCMP say the man provided a sample of breath that registered a “Fail” on the device.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Once discharged from the hospital, the man was transported to the Antigonish RCMP Detachment where he was held in custody overnight.

35-year-old Gavin Sean Griffiths of Lakevale has been charged with Break and Enter with Intent to Commit an Indictable Offence, Theft over $5,000, Mischief over $5,000 and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and was set to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court Tuesday.

Further charges are pending.