Antigonish County District RCMP Lay Multiple Charges After Shots Fired in St. Andrews

Antigonish County District RCMP charged a man with multiple offences and is continuing to investigate after responding to a report of shots fired over the weekend.

On Saturday, at approximately 9:50 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of shots fired near a residence on Dunmore Road in St. Andrews. Officers located shotgun shells at the scene and learned that a black Honda Civic had fled just before they arrived. No injuries were reported to police.

Officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue.

Two other officers spotted the vehicle and used their cruisers to block the car’s path. The driver of the Civic attempted to pass between the police vehicles, striking both.

Officers arrested the driver, 26-year-old Jordan Patrick Naugler of Sherbrooke, and two passengers, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, and seized a firearm from the vehicle.

Naugler and the 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene by EHS. The 22-year-old man did not report injuries. The responding officers were not injured.

Naugler faces a number of charges including Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Flight from Peace Officer, Careless Use of Firearm, Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized, Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle, Possession Contrary to Order, and Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

He was held in custody and was set to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court Monday. Police released the two passengers without charges.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by Antigonish County District RCMP.