Antigonish County District RCMP Report Busy Weekend

It was a busy weekend for the Antigonish County District RCMP in the lead-up to St. Patrick’s Day.

RCMP say eight people were placed in cells, for Liquor Control Act and Disturbing the Peace offences.

Officers also issued 17 Summary Offence Tickets, 11 for Liquor Control Act. Officers also served two tickets under the town’s Nuisance Party By-Law.

Some 400 people gathered on St. Mary’s Street Saturday afternoon, officers were able to disperse the crowd by late that afternoon. Police say the gathering was peaceful.

Several people were also sent to hospital for treatment for over-consumption of alcohol or drugs.