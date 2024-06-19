Antigonish County District RCMP seeks Public’s Help After a Man Approached a 12-year-old in Arisaig

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating a suspicious incident involving an unidentified man approaching a 12-year-old in Arisaig.

On June 16, Antigonish County District RCMP responded to a report that a 12-year-old was approached by an unknown man while on Arisaig Point Road and asked to go with him. The youth ran home and alerted a parent.

The man is described as an older white male. He was wearing an orange t-shirt. He is believed to be driving a gold van with a Quebec licence plate.

Officers made attempts to locate the man, but were unsuccessful.

Antigonish County District RCMP is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.