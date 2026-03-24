Antigonish County District RCMP the Theft of a Church Bell

Antigonish County District RCMP is investigating the theft of a church bell.

On March 20, officers responded to a report of a theft from outside of a church in the 5000 block of Highway 337. Investigators learned a bell on display in a church yard was taken sometime between March 18 and March 20.

The bell is made of iron. Investigators believe someone used a grinder saw to cut to the bell from its base and loaded it onto a truck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the bell or other information that will support the investigation is asked to contact Antigonish County District RCMP at 902-863-6500. To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.