Antigonish County Expects to end the Fiscal Year with a Slight Surplus

The Warden for the County of Antigonish said the county is currently looking at a slight budget

surplus for the current fiscal year.

When asked for a potential budget update, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said they are working on wrapping up the current fiscal year, which will come to a close at the end of March. He noted they are pretty confident they will come in with a small surplus. He also noted the mild weather so far this winter will affect their ploughing and salting budget.

Looking ahead to potential costs affecting the budget moving forward, McCarron point to the increase in fuel prices.