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Antigonish County Farmer Alicia King Recognized by Farm Credit Canada During International Day of Rural Women

Oct 16, 2026 | Local News

An Antigonish County farmer is getting some national recognition.
Thursday was International Day of Rural Women, and Farm Credit Canada, on its social media and web site, shone the light on the story of Alicia King.  FCC says that takes on added significance as the United Nations marks International Year of the Woman Farmer.
 FCC says for King, a seventh-generation farmer, that’s one reason the International Year of the Woman Farmer Matters.  FCC says it provides an opportunity to acknowledge how women make Canadian agriculture stronger through their leadership, innovation, resilience and deep commitment to their farmers, families and communities.

Alicia King (Farm Credit Canada photo)

King and her husband Dany operate Six Maples Farm, a diversified beef, sheep, chicken and egg operation.   King is also a recognized leader in the industry.  Aside from operating the farm, King is a member of the Lochaber Growers Co-op and advocates for producers across the province as the President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.
In recognition of International Year of the Woman Farmer, FCC is hosting a virtual event on November 24th,  celebrating the women who make an impact on the farm, in agriculture and in their communities.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.