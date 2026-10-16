Antigonish County Farmer Alicia King Recognized by Farm Credit Canada During International Day of Rural Women

An Antigonish County farmer is getting some national recognition.

Thursday was International Day of Rural Women, and Farm Credit Canada, on its social media and web site, shone the light on the story of Alicia King. FCC says that takes on added significance as the United Nations marks International Year of the Woman Farmer.

FCC says for King, a seventh-generation farmer, that’s one reason the International Year of the Woman Farmer Matters. FCC says it provides an opportunity to acknowledge how women make Canadian agriculture stronger through their leadership, innovation, resilience and deep commitment to their farmers, families and communities.

King and her husband Dany operate Six Maples Farm, a diversified beef, sheep, chicken and egg operation. King is also a recognized leader in the industry. Aside from operating the farm, King is a member of the Lochaber Growers Co-op and advocates for producers across the province as the President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture.

In recognition of International Year of the Woman Farmer, FCC is hosting a virtual event on November 24th, celebrating the women who make an impact on the farm, in agriculture and in their communities.