Antigonish County Firefighters Respond to a number of Calls due to the Smell of Smoke

Antigonish County Fire Department Chief Adrian van de Sande said local firefighters responded to a lot of calls due to the smell of smoke or possible sightings of fires the last few weeks, though there was no major incidents so far.

When asked about a message to residents regarding travel restrictions in the woods, the chief noted some people think it`s fine to travel again after some rain.

As for staying prepared, van de Sande said they`ve also doing a lot of training, adding they also worked with other departments to be able to throw everything they have at a fire if one happens.