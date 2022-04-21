Antigonish County hears concerns from Non-residents on Provincial Tax for Out-of-Province Homeowners

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says he’s hearing concerns about a non-resident property tax that was part of the recent provincial budget. Under the measure, a tax of $2 per $100 of assessment is being imposed on out-of-province homeowners.

McCarron says some of the affected property owners are former residents, who have a summer home in the local area.

McCarron says the municipality sent the province a letter outlining its concerns. McCarron says other municipalites have also contacted the province. He says the Nova Scotia Federation of Muncipalities will discuss this issue next week.