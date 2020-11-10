Antigonish County Hears from Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey on Paving Request for Brierly Brook Road

Council heard back from a local MLA regarding a request to meet about road paving.

After hearing from the Brierly Brook Road Committee, Antigonish County Council sent a letter to Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey to set up a meeting with members of council, the committee, and Delorey, to discuss paving on the road. In the correspondence with county, said Warden Owen McCarron, Delorey mentioned he will keep it on his radar and advance the idea to the Department of Transportation.

McCarron said the hope is to see if the province will consider some asphalt paving along the section of road, at least to where the gravel pit is because it is a busy road with a lot of dust and potholes.