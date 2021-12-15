Antigonish County Joins Antigonish Town on a Plan to make the Area a Tourism Destination for Cycling

Antigonish County Council has approved a motion, supporting a plan aimed at making the town and county more of a tourism destination for cycling and mountain biking. Council’s approval is contingent to attracting other funding partners for the project, including the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. Antigonish Town Council approved a similar resolution earlier this month. Each council would invest $27,000 into the project.

The idea is being spearheaded by the Antigonish Tourism Association. Warden Owen McCarron says it’s a project Council welcomes.

The plan looks to add bike parking stations in the town, bike storage, repair, and washing stations, trail maps and grooming equipment, along with promotions and advertising. The total cost of the project is over $320,000.