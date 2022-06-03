Antigonish County Lawyer Nicole Rovers among New Judge appointees to Nova Scotia Provincial Court

Three new judges have been appointed to the provincial court effective today, including one from Antigonish County.

Among the three appointees to the bench is Nicole Rovers, a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid

in Antigonish, where she has focused on family, criminal and appeal work. She was called to the bar in 2002. Rovers has been President of the Antigonish Bar Association since 2017 and co-Chair of the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Mass Casualty Commission Working Group. She is a former women’s support worker with the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association, acting as a social justice advocate and support person for women involved in the criminal justice and civil court systems.

Other appointees to the bench include Bradley Sarson of Bedford, senior staff counsel and former managing lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid, and Kelly Serbu of Halifax, a criminal defence lawyer who is Metis and acted as an adjudicator with the Indian Residential Schools Adjudication Secretariat between 2008 and 2019. Serbu has been legally blind since he was 19 and has been President of the Canadian Blind Hockey Association for the past two years.