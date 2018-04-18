Antigonish County looking to table Municipal Budget in May
Posted at 12:53 pm on April 18, 2018 | Filed Under: News
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county is on track to finishing their upcoming budget before next month’s regular council meeting.
Council is currently looking at submissions for community grants, McCarron said, adding they hope to have that piece of the budget finished up in the next week.
He added it’s council’s goal to keep tax rates steady, however more and more requests for funding come in every year, many times with higher asks.