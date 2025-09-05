Antigonish County Man Charged After RCMP Officer in Cumberland County Injured During an Arrest

RCMP say an Antigonish County man has been charged after an officer in Cumberland County was injured during an arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon at around 3 p.m., RCMP were alerted of a report of a Toyota Camry being driven in an erratic manner on Highway 104. As officers conducted patrols in the area, they were contacted about a car in the ditch near Salt Springs.

Police say when an officer located the car and approached the vehicle, the driver became aggressive and struck and kicked the officer. Bystanders provided initial first aid to the policeman. Back-up was quickly provided by the RCMP with additional officers. The policeman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

30-year-old Thomas Julian was arrested and charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer Causing Bodily Harm, Resisting Arrest, Impaired Operation of a Conveyance, and Impaired Driving over the Legal Limit. Julian made an initial court appearance in Amherst on Wednesday; he was released from custody on conditions.