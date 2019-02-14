Antigonish County Man Charged in Connection With Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in 2018

An Antigonish man faces a number of charges relating to a fatal collision last year.

On January 17, 2018, a fatal two-car collision occurred on Hwy. 107 in Porter’s Lake. The driver of one car died in the collision, and two people were injured.

Police determined, though the course of the investigation, the safety inspection on the vehicle involved, had been improperly completed. RCMP also to determined the person who inspected the vehicle was the subject of another incident in January 2018 where an improper vehicle inspection had been completed.

45-year-old Chet Bernard Chisholm of Lakevale, Antigonish County, faces charges of Criminal Negligence Causing Death, two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm, and Breach of Trust. He was arrested, charged, and appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court Wednesday. He was released on conditions including having no contact with several individuals and not to perform motor vehicle inspections. Chisholm is scheduled to return to court on March 13.