Antigonish County Muncipality Receives Response on Seabright Road

Back in April, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish sent a letter to the province regarding the state of Seabright Road following concerns raised by residents.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, members heard a response back from public works minister Kim Masland. In the letter, Masland stated public works will permit the upgrading of unlisted, unmaintained, abandoned public roads by private parties for land access and development. The letter goes on to state the developer may request the road be reclassified to become a listed maintained road, with Masland adding she will ask local staff to reach out to discuss the request.

County Warden Owen McCarron said they will now get in touch with local public works staff.

McCarron said they will work with all affected parties to see if they can get a better outcome.