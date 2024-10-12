Antigonish County Municipal Leaders receive Update on Coastal Protection Plan

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of Antigonish County Council, members heard an update on the Coastal Protection plan.

County Warden Owen McCarron said the provincial government recently sent a letter out stating they will engage with Upland Planning and Design, the company which will work with municipalities on creating a document around coastal protection.

When asked if there will be public meetings on the matter, McCarron said they are waiting to hear back, adding he hopes such meetings will take place because it will be critically important to get feedback from the public when it comes to coastal protection.

From the outset, McCarron said he understands a lot of Nova Scotia Municipalities were hopeful the province would adopt the Coastal Protection Act, for a uniform approach across the province, but that did not happen