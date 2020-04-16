Antigonish County Municipality adjusting to Changes from COVID-19 Pandemic

With RCMP beginning to issue tickets to those not following rules regarding social distancing, Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said it is a concern with the warmer weather on the way.

McCarron noted they haven’t heard of much so far in terms non-compliance within the county. He said people continue to use the Antigonish Landing but it’s mostly people who can actually walk to it the trail. He said people are encouraged to follow the social distancing rules and regulations.

In terms of a general pandemic plan and operations, McCarron said the municipal office is closed to the public with some staff on hand and a number are working from home. Payments for things like water and sewer are still able to be processed and public works is still on the go with garbage collection and the landfill operation.

Council held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday via teleconference. When asked if there was talk of opening it up more to the public and media, McCarron said council was trying to feel their way along for the first one. He said all of the meetings are taped and they are accessible. He said if the county can find a way to bring the media and public in on the meetings, he doesn’t see it as an issue. McCarron said he thinks they will be able to figure out the technology to allow the media to be able to let people in on the meetings