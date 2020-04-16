Antigonish County Municipality discussing options for Fall Municipal Elections

While municipal elections are months away, there is already discussion at the Municipality of the County of Antigonish table as to how things might shake out with the current pandemic.

County council discussed the issue during a regular meeting held via conference call Tuesday night. Warden Owen McCarron said the county has worked closely with the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, noting the province hasn’t made a determination on the elections as of yet. He said they are waiting to hear a definite response from the province, noting a decision will have to come fairly soon.

When asked about the possibility of the county using a completely online election, McCarron said it was something they looked at in the past.

He did say there was a significant cost associated with a completely online election