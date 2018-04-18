Antigonish County Municipality gives notice to leave ESREN

Antigonish County Council has given notice to withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

However Warden Owen McCarron said at this point, it’s business as usual between the county and ESREN.

McCarron added the one year time period will give the county a chance to sit down with their colleagues in Guysborough and find out their intentions.

The County of Antigonish is the biggest contributor to ESREN, McCarron said, adding the funding is calculated by population.

McCarron said he hopes this time next year ESREN will still be in operation, adding it takes time for such an organization to establish themselves. He said they have done great work so far and have an excellent team in place.