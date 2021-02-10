Antigonish County Municipality Optimistic of Current Fiscal Year but has Concerns for 2021-22

The Warden for Antigonish says while it’s still early, the county might be looking at a surplus.

When asked about the county’s budget and the effects COVID-19 might have on the bottom line, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county is looking over the finances from the last year.

With that said, the warden said council is concerned about next year and the possible impacts of COVID-19. The county received a little over $600,000 from the province, and they are now waiting to figure out the framework around how and what they can spend to money on. McCarron said there will be requests as council moves into its grant program, noting it is now open for requests from community groups and organizations.