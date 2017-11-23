Antigonish County native among the new recruits to join X-Women Hockey next season

The St.FX Women’s hockey team is looking ahead to next season already, with 6 players committing to the school in just the last week. One of those players is St. Andrews, Antigonish County native Josie Chisholm.

Head coach Ben Berthiaume says that Chisholm is a great pickup for the team, and has proven to be a leader after being captain of Team Atlantic in an under 18 national championship. Berthiaume says Chisholm will bring some depth to the team:

Chisholm currently has three goals and two assists in 11 games with the Nepean Jr. Wildcats.