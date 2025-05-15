Antigonish County native and the Founder of The 7 Virtues Barb Stegemann Reflects on the 15 Years of her Fragrance Company

It was a homecoming for Antigonish County native and entrepreneur Barb Stegemann.

Stegemann, the Founder and President of the fragrance company The 7 Virtues was the guest speaker at the annual Antigonish Chamber of Commerce President’s Dinner on Tuesday.

Stegemann talked about how the foundations she built growing up in Antigonish County led later to the success she has built with her company.

Stegemann was the first Atlantic Canadian to secure a venture capital deal on the CBC TV show “Dragon’s Den”. Dragon Brett Wilson said yes to investing in Stegemann’s company, and made 56 times his investment on $125,000. Another Dragon, Kevin O’Leary dismissed Stegemann’s proposal and said no to investing.

Stegemann hints that moment will come full circle in the near future.

Since the company started 15 years ago, Stegemann says The 7 Virtues has grown significantly.

The 7 Virtues is the only Canadian perfume featured in 1,700 Sephora cosmetic stores in 19 countries. Stegemann’s company has also launched its first perfume Atelier in Halifax, where customers can design their own perfume and name it. Plans are in the works to open similar outlets in Miami and Penn Station in New York.