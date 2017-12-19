Antigonish County native becomes a Deputy Chief of Toronto Police Services

Humble upbringings in Antigonish County have lead a Purl Brook native to become Deputy Chief of Toronto Police Services. Barbara MacLean grew up in the area, and has been working for Toronto Police since 1989, where she has climbed the ranks to Deputy Chief a position she took over at the start of September.

McLean says that one piece of advice that she would offer to young people of the area is to accept challenges, and take chances. McLean thinks that people learn a great deal when put into uncomfortable situations:

McLean has an extensive background with Human Resources with Toronto Police, and also is in control of the Police college in the area, where she works with the future of the policing community.