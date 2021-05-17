Antigonish County native Carolyn Van Den Heuvel to Become Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture This Fall

An Antigonish County native has been chosen as the new executive director of the Nova Scotia

Federation of Agriculture. Carolyn Van Den Heuvel grew up on a beef farm in the Pomquet River area and graduated from the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in 2010. After graduation, she worked on a couple of dairy farms as a herdsperson before staring her career with the Federation of Agriculture in 2012. She is currently the Federation’s Director of Outreach and Member Relations.

Van Den Heuvel says there has been a lot of change in the industry over the past year because of COVID-19 but there’s opportunity for agriculture as well.

Van Den Heuvel will assume her new role in the fall. She will become the second woman to lead the federation. The first was in 1945 when Nadine Archibald was appointed the group’s Secretary-Treasurer, the equivalent of an executive director today. There are just over 1,800 registered farms in Nova Scotia.