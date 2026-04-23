Antigonish County Native Katie MacIntosh says Remotely Operated Vehicle was Extremely Helpful in Learning More about Life in the Waters off of Antarctica

Antigonish County native Katie MacIntosh is returning home from Antarctica with a wealth of information.

MacIntosh was part of a four week expedition of 25 women from nine countries that travelled to Antarctica in February. MacIntosh was one of three women from Nova Scotia on this mission.

MacIntosh was the lead hydrographer for this mission, responsible operating a R-O-V, a remotely operated vehicle that is capable of exploring under the surface up to 200 meters deep.

MacIntosh says she will produce a report on what the R-O-V from a Canadian company was able to do in frigid waters.

MacIntosh says hours of footage were captured by the R-O-V during the expedition, which is now being used in several studies, including climate change

MacIntosh says in reflecting on her trip, she was struck by the abundance of life in the waters off Antarctica