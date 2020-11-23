Antigonish County native named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry

A North Grant, Antigonish County native has made a prestigious list. Amy Fleming, a Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School and St. FX University business graduate has been named as among the 100 leading women in the North American auto industry by trade publication Automotive News. Fleming is Senior Director, Regional Operations and Sales with Mazda Canada.

Fleming says she was both honoured and humbled to be chosen.

As for what can be done to encourage more women to enter the auto industry, Fleming says awareness is key. She says Mazda Canada does outreach; it is connected with Queen’s University in Ontario where it interacts with the student body, making presentations on marketing initiatives and have recruited students for summer and permanent jobs.

Fleming got her first job in the automotive industry in 1992, answering phones , filing repair orders and learning the basics of the accounting office and the service department at her cousin’s business, Ron MacGillivray Chev Buick GMC in Antigonish.