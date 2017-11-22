Antigonish County officials continue to lobby for improved Cell Phone Coverage

poor or no cell coverage borders on being an issue for peoples safety, and it detracts people from moving to the area. Cell phone coverage has been a long running issue in the County of Antigonish, and council is working hard to address the issue. Warden Owen McCarron says thatpoor or no cell coverage borders on being an issue for peoples safety, and it detracts people from moving to the area.

McCarron mentioned during Tuesday evening’s municipal council meeting that he had meetings with the Antigonish MLA, and assures residents that council is pushing for more assistance from the province:

McCarron says that the conversation with Minister Delorey was positive, and he hopes to see the province taking more of an initiative to improve cell phone service throughout the county.