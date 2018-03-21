Antigonish County officials Meet With Local MLA on School Board Dissolution

Antigonish County Council has met with Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey regarding the province’s recent decision to dissolve the elected English language school boards.

Warden Owen McCarron said school boards are a provincial issue, however they felt it was important to hear first-hand from our MLA.

McCarron said residents have expressed concerns about the board being eliminated given that they were elected, and they should have been allowed to at least finish out their term.