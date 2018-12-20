Antigonish County Officials pleased Antigonish Guysborough Road is Slated for Improvement

The province including a local road on its five year highway improvement plan is good news for Antigonish county council.

Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines released the province’s Five Year Highway Improvement Plan recently. One of the items in the plan is improvements to the Antigonish Guysborough Road, a road Antigonish County Council asked Minister Hines about in the past. Warden Owen McCarron welcomes the road’s inclusion in the plan

McCarron said council is happy with the ministers response to their requests.