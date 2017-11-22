Antigonish County Officials pleased with progress on Nova Landing

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is pleased to see development happening within the area at Nova Landing. After last evenings council meeting,

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron

Warden Owen McCarron said that the development is good for the area, and is a sign of things to come.

McCarron says that having different businesses at the landing will mean employment opportunities within the county, and hopefully future development:
The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre is relocating to Nova Landing, and expected to be opened by late January 2018. A gas station, coffee shop and KFC are also slated to open at the landing.


