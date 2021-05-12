Antigonish County Officials says Full Financial Impacts from Latest Lockdown May not Be Known for Months

Following the latest lockdown, the Antigonish county warden says they might not know the full financial impacts for six to eight months.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said when the recent shutdown order came out, the county was able transition to having people work from home when possible and have others working in teams that won’t cross over. McCarron said it was a smooth change and municipal operations are continuing without disruption, with the exception of the county’s recreation equipment loan program.

When asked about the response from local business owners, he said there is no question its had an impact on small business.

McCarron said council received a little over $600,000 in COVID

relief and they are working with the province on how they can use the funding.