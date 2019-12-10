Antigonish County Officials Seek Short Term Solutions from the Province for the Beech Hill Intersection

County council is calling on the province to add short term solutions to a dangerous intersection.

During a special meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last night, council heard presentations from first responders and residents regarding issues with the Trunk 4 Beech Hill Road intersection. Since January 1, 2017, first responders counted 18 collisions at the intersection, including last week’s fatality and another collision over the weekend which sent three people to hospital.

Last week, Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal representatives stated they completed studies on the intersection and are looking at starting modification designs this spring. Preliminary plans include a lane reduction and other changes, which are set for redesign in 2021-2022.

Warden Owen McCarron said the province’s dates are too far away and immediate action needs to happen.

Following the presentations, council passed a motion with a number of recommendations like making the intersection a four way stop with portable signals, reducing the speed approaching the intersection with warning signage, and installing rumble strips in all directions approaching the intersection.Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says Council also wants the province to complete the permanent redesign of the intersection next spring.

McCarron said council took a common sense approach to putting together their suggestions for the province. He called the intersection a serious threat to the travelling public.

