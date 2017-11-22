Antigonish County officials talk road upgrades with provincial counterparts

Tuesday evening’s county council meeting, where Warden Owen McCarron discussed a meeting he recently had with MLA Randy Delorey. The Municipality of the County of Antigonish is being proactive in ensuring that priority areas get the road upgrades that are deserved. This point came up duringTuesday evening’s county council meeting, where Warden Owen McCarron discussed a meeting he recently had with MLA Randy Delorey.

McCarron says that he has already had preliminary discussions with the Antigonish MLA to highlight some areas within the county that are deserving of road work. McCarron says residents were happy with last years upgrades, but it’s important to think of the next step:

McCarron says he plans to chat with the Transportation Minister, Lloyd Hines, to discuss priority roads within the county in need of road work.