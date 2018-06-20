Antigonish County officials waiting for word from Provincial Officials on ways to curb Collisions at Beech Hill Intersection

Warden Owen McCarron said the county is still waiting to hear back from the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal in regards to the Beech Hill intersection.

The Warden said the department did a traffic study on the busy intersection, noting council was told the study is at the executive level at the moment.

McCarron said the county contacted the province about eight months ago to see if something can be done in order to curb the number of collisions and near collisions. He said council is anxiously awaiting the report and hopeful for a solution that will mitigate the challenges around the intersection.

Council is also awaiting word from DTIR in regards to the Highway 4 and Route 16 intersection in Monastery. McCarron said the county hasn’t heard anything official but the department is looking at how to best address the situation