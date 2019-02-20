Antigonish County Participates in Doctor Recruitment Meetings

The warden of Antigonish County says in the past two weeks the county has participated in three doctor recruitment meetings.

Following February’s regular council meeting last night, Owen McCarron said they have had an opportunity to sit down with a couple of physicians that are coming to look at the area and are being interviewed.

He said both himself and a council member from town had an opportunity to talk to the potential physicians and highlighted some of the things Antigonish town and county has to offer and proposed why Antigonish is a good place to set up shop.

McCarron said he thinks it’s important anytime you have an opportunity to highlight the value of your community and to someone new coming in, having someone from both town and county there representing the area, brings it to a different level, in terms of giving local knowledge to some new people looking at the area.

He said participating in doctor recruitment meetings, the county is trying to be pro-active with the opportunity given to them from the Nova Scotia Health Authority to meet with the potential physicians coming to the area.