Antigonish County Presents AED’s to Five Volunteer Fire Departments

All of the county’s fire departments now have automated external defibrillators thanks to a

move by municipal council.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, council presented AED’s to the Four Valleys, Auld’s Cove, North Shore, Tracadie and Antigonish County fire departments. With fire halls often doubling as community event centres, Warden Owen McCarron said they are great spots for the AEDs.

Fire departments already possessing AEDs will be reimbursed by the county. The cost of such a device is around $1,900.