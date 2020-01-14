Antigonish County receives Comments from area residents on Changes to Beech Hill-Trunk 4 Intersection

The Antigonish County Warden says he’s received feedback from residents and business owners regarding recent changes to the Beech Hill Trunk 4 Intersection.

On January 3, the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal

announced the closure of a section of Trunk 4 from South River Road to Beech Hill Road in Antigonish County, until further notice. The closure will last until permanent upgrades are made to the Beech Hill/Trunk 4 intersection. The permanent upgrades would include a roundabout.

The changes come after pressure from the public and council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish following a number of collisions and a fatality on December 2.

Warden Owen McCarron said they received a fair bit of feedback, noting people are pleased the situation was brought under control. He said there were concerns raised from businesses in that area but he says council will work closely with the department to make sure the remedy happens as efficiently as possible.

McCarron said getting the traffic slowed down will reduce the number of collisions. He said after hearing from local first responders, council knew something had to be done and the restructuring of the intersection offers a solution in the short term.