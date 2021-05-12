Antigonish County receives Federal Response to its Support of Proposed Goldboro LNG Project

Antigonish County Council heard back on a letter sent to the country’s natural resources minister regarding the proposed Goldboro LNG facility. Back in January, county council voted to send a letter to both then Premier Stephen McNeil and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau voicing their support of the Goldboro LNG project.

By way of response, Anigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan sent a letter to the county stating he received a mandate from the prime minister for such developments.

McCarron said the county remains hopeful about the project.